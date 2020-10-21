Campfire Audio's ceramic Dorodo and Vega 2020 in-ears are hot as hell

The updated Campfire Audio Dorado (£1099) and Campfire Audio Vega (£899) 2020s have been updated with a plethora of accessories, ceramic housing, and most importantly - larger drivers. As they’re the price of a fancy smartphone, it’s the audiophiles and luxury hoarders who are certainly being catered for here. Both models benefit from 10mm drivers, and the Vega 2020 earphones provide an even wider response than before. The Dorados bring the bass with its updated driver plus a ‘special’ high frequency balanced armature driver.