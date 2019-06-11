Cambridge Audio’s first true wireless earphones are called Melomania 1

Melomania 1 might sound like a condition you suffer from if you gorge on too many Honeydews, but it’s actually the name of Cambridge Audio’s first pair of true wireless earphones. With super-strong but flexible graphene in the 5.8mm drivers, aptX-capable Bluetooth 5.0 and Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture (cVc) noise-cancelling tech they should sound a lot better than a pair of melons for both music and calls, while IPX5 certification protects them from damage when the heavens open. Battery life is an impressive nine hours, plus 36 more from the charging case, and considering they only weigh 4.6g each, you should be able to wear them that whole time without getting ear fatigue. Oh, and Melomania 1? It’s the name of the music venue at Cambridge Audio’s R&D centre. Boring, eh?