B&W makes its true wireless debut with pricey PI7 earbuds

B&W doesn’t mess about when it comes to sound. So while its audio adversaries have been churning out true wireless earbuds for a while, the British hi-fi bods have bided their time – but the PI7 (£349, pictured) sound like they were very much worth the wait. While they look like they mean business, the important stuff is on the inside: Dual Hybrid Drive units that work just like B&W’s top-notch speakers, plus quad amps with advanced digital signal processing that should ensure they sound worth every single penny of that not inconsiderably price tag. A six-mic array – three in each one – offers active noise-cancelling, while the Smartcase they charge in can be connected to a music source and transmit wirelessly to the buds – handy if you ever get on a plane again. Only got £199 to spend? The PI5 have fewer mics and less sophisticated innards but still come with ANC and 24-hour battery life. Both are on sale today.