Bowers & Wilkins introduces Pi5 S2 true wireless earbuds in Sage Green

Nearly three months after their introduction, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 true wireless earbuds are available in a fresh new color. A Sage Green model is now available when ordering a pair from the Bowers & Wilkins website.

Slightly less expensive (with fewer features) than the Pi7 S2, the Pi5 S2 earbuds are also available in Cloud Grey, Storm Grey, and Spring Lilac. They offer up to five hours of battery life between charges. The included case offers 19 hours, while a 15-minute quick charge adds another two hours to the device.

Designed for the audiophile on a budget, the Pi5 S2 is available for £299/€299/$299. With 9.2mm bespoke Bowers & Wilkins in-house drive units and a high-frequency “balanced armature” drive, the buds support CD-quality playback and user-selectable noise cancellation with an ambient pass-through. You’ll also find two microphones in each earbud for use during phone calls.

The Pi5 S2 earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0, the AAC, SBC, and aptX codecs, and they ship with a two-year warranty.

Two choices: Pi5 S2 and Pi7 S2 wireless earbuds

For those looking for a little bit more, consider the Pi7 S2. These more luxurious earbuds offer advanced aptX Adaptive codec (along with AAC, SBC, aptX, and aptX HD), which supports 24-bit/48kHz. There are also dual drivers (one 9.2mm dynamic and one balanced) and three microphones in each bud.

On the downside, while this model also carries five hours of battery life between charges, the charging case maxes out at an additional 16 hours versus the 19 hours on the Pi5 S2. A 15-minute quick charge gives you an extra two hours of playing time. They are available in Satin Black, Canvas White, and Midnight Blue.

You can buy the Pi5 S2 directly from Bowers & Wilkins and at select retailers. The Pi7 S2 are available at the same locations for £349/$399/€399.