Bose’s Smart Soundbar 900 goes all in on Dolby Atmos

Soundbar season is upon us, and Bose’s new flagship builds on the Smart Soundbar 700 before it by adding full support for Dolby Atmos. Invisible surround sound setups are all the rage right now, and Bose reckons that its PhaseGuide tech betters rival Atmos soundbars’ “overhead” delivery of sound by also accurately pinning sound to the right and left where you’d expect to see speakers. If you’re not watching Atmos content, the soundbar takes over and employs the company’s own spatial tech to maintain a surround sound effect above and around you. The Smart Soundbar 900’s HDMI eARC support allows you to connect it to your TV using a single cable, and everything else is hidden within the black enclosure. Both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled, it’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control, as well as Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and the rest of Bose’s smart speaker lineup for music streaming. You can also add Bose bass modules and rear speakers for bigger sound, while the recently announced QuietComfort 45 headphones can connect wirelessly should you need to keep the noise down. Designed to sit under TVs 50in or larger, the £849.95 Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is available to pre-order now.