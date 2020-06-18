B&O Beoplay E8 Sport are the firm’s first true wireless workout buds

If you gave B&O’s third gen Beoplay E8 true wireless earbuds a sporty makeover, you’d get the B&O Beoplay E8 Sport. The £300 headphones have all the sonic skills and comfort of their predecessors, but with added workout chops. Namely waterproofing up to one metre deep for up to 30 minutes – so while they’re not built for the pool, they will withstand a quick rinse under the tap after your run. The controls are grippier for sweaty fingers, and they come with a selection of fins to keep them in place while you run/lift/strain. They have all the standard Bluetooth 5.1, AAC and aptX support for great audio quality, and a rechargeable carry case for juicing them up on the go. If you’d rather listen to tunes than Joe Wicks’ voice during your workout, these buds could be for you, with seven hours play time and a further three full charges from the carry case. They’ll be available in black and oxygen blue from 9th July.