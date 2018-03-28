Block out the office racket with Marshall’s stylish new Mid ANC headphones

To most people, the name Marshall means long-haired frontmen, mosh pits and guitar solos. But for a while now it’s been synonymous with fashion-focused headphones, too. The latest in the line is the Mid ANC (£239), Marshall’s first pair of active noise cancelling cans. Flick a switch and the headphones will eliminate distracting background noise, allowing you to focus entirely on that new Young Fathers album. They look the part too. From the black leather vinyl finish to the unmistakable brass-plated logo and velvet-lined travel case, you’ll feel like you’re carrying the contents of Jimi Hendrix’s tour bus in your backpack. Sort of. Battery life is estimated at 20+ hours with active noise cancelling turned on and 30+ of wireless playback if you’re willing let the outside world in. Just try to resist smashing them to pieces at the end of a really good song.