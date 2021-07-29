The Beoplay EQ are Bang & Olufsen's first ANC true wireless earbuds

Active noise-cancelling silences all kinds of unwanted racket – the drone of a plane cabin, Gavin’s office chit-chat, next door’s grim taste in music – but it’s been such a long time coming on B&O true wireless buds that we suspect the Beoplay EQ’s ANC is only there to block out the deafening chorus of requests for it. These IP54-rated buds come with a dedicated DSP chip for the ANC, with six mics that adjust the level of noise-killing automatically. Combined with the snug fit offered by the silicone tips, that should make sure your ears are spared from all but the most invasive babble. The 6.8mm drivers inside have been tuned by B&O’s engineers to deliver the kind of top-notch performance the Danish brand is known for, while the Qi-compatible aluminium charging case offers up to 20hrs of listening time. With an extra 6.5hrs in the buds when ANC is turned on, and a 20-minute quick charge filling them with enough juice for a couple of hours, that should keep them stuffed in your ears long after the neighbours have turned off Ed Sheeran and gone to bed.