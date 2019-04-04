Beats unveils new fully wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones

Beats is looking to dominate the fitness earphone market with its new fully wireless PowerBeats Pro series (£219.95). Launching this May, the new range promises to deliver powerful sound, industry-leading battery life, reliably connectivity, and an exceptional fit. Re-engineered from the inside out, the PowerBeats can pump out high-quality audio thanks to an upgraded linear piston driver that leverages an efficient, pressured airflow to create a powerful acoustic response. Combine that with a fully functional, ambidextrous design that lets you take control of your music regardless of whether you're using the left, right, or both earphones, and you've got a pair of buds that should deliver the best in perfomance and practicality.