Audio-Technica’s latest wireless headphones are super-light and boast 60 hours of battery life

Ask anyone what they want from a pair of Bluetooth headphones and long battery life is sure to be top of the list. However, as well as offering a whopping 60 hour battery life, Audio-Technica appears to have tried to tick off the entire list with its latest ATH-S220BT cans that feature sizeable 40mm drivers and earpads designed for long-lasting comfort. Given Audio-Technica’s usual sound quality, we’d expect these to be fairly decent.

They’re extremely inexpensive, lightweight at 180g, have Google Fast Pair, are compatible with both Siri and Google Assistant, have a Fast Charge feature and come in white and black. Oh, and they can connect to different devices simultaneously and are able to be used as wired headphones too (the 1.2m cable is in the box and boasts an in-line mic).

The battery life is particularly impressive. We’re used to over and on-ear wireless headphones being able to deliver 30 or 40 hours of battery life and this is now rising significantly, meaning they’re now at the stage where they can last through an entire working week. That USB-C rapid charge can set you up nicely should you run out of juice, with a 10 minute power-up giving you around 3.5 hours of battery life. Earcup controls give you controls of the basics (volume, play/pause/answer call) and access to the voice assistant of your choice.

The ATH-S220BT also comfortably slot into the sub-$100/£100 price bracket at $59/£60 and, as such, are an absolute steal for what’s on offer. Check out our guide to the best on-ear headphones.