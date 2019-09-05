Anker's latest Nebula soundbar doubles as a massive Fire TV stick

Anker has joined forces with Amazon to create a 2.1 channel soundbar with Fire TV and Alexa support built-in. Dubbed the Nebula Soundbar - Fire TV Edition ($229), the new speaker comes bundled with an Alexa Voice Remote that can be used to control the speaker and playback functions, and will also bring the Amazon Fire TV experience to connected televisions. In terms of audio, the Anker has promised 100W of room-filling cinematic sound punctuated by deep bass thanks to a pair of dual built-in subwoofers and exclusive BassUp tech. At this point, you'd be right in thinking the Nebula is essentially a mid-range soundbar that's been smushed together with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, but if you're looking to breathe new life into your googlebox that might be precisely what the doctor ordered.