Amazon unveils smaller, lighter Echo Buds with proper noise cancellation

It’s somewhat surprising that Amazon has taken this long to follow up on its first-generation Echo Buds, which launched way back in 2019. In fact, if we’re honest, we’d sort of forgotten they existed. But that changes today with the launch of the new Echo Buds, which are mercifully 20% smaller than their pretty chunky predecessors, and lighter to boot. Comfort is also improved by a shortened nozzle and built-in vents that reduce ear pressure, while four ear tip sizes and two wing tip sizes should enable you to get the goldilocks fit. IPX4 waterproofing make them exercise-ready too. We were pretty impressed with the Bose-provided noise reduction tech in the original Echo Buds, but for their successor Amazon has gone all in on ANC, which it says allows them to cancel twice as much noise. They apparently sound better than before, too. Like before, the Echo Buds’ main selling point are their handsfree Alexa functionality, which allows you to control media playback, make calls, check the news and manage your plans for the day using just your voice. You can also ask Alexa how much battery you have left, and while we’re on the subject, expect five hours on a full charge, with an additional 10 provided by the also now smaller charging case. The new Amazon Echo Buds come in black or white, and will cost $120 with USB-C charging or $140 if you want a wireless charging case. They’re out in May in the US, with a UK launch yet to be announced.