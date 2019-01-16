Accessport Air is a wireless adapter that brings a headphone port to phones with ‘courage’

In 2016, Apple took a swig of ‘courage’ and dumped the iPhone’s headphone port. Since then, the iPad and many Android devices have followed suit – not great if you’d sooner spend your time with superb wired cans glued to your lugholes. Now, Accessport Air ($24) brings back the headphone jack – sort of. Really, it’s another dongle, but instead of leaving your headphones tethered to a device, it makes them wireless through Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX smarts. With low latency, two-device connectivity, and a 9-hour battery life, Accessport Air should suit music fans and gamers alike. There’s even a built-in mic for in-car calls, so you can bore friend senseless while you drive, banging on about how you love the Accessport Air – and that courage is overrated.