Are these the most comfortable open-ear buds you can buy?

There are plenty of popular wireless earbuds kicking about, and open-ear buds are now among our favourites. When you’re pounding the pavement, flashy ANC features aren’t much use. In fact, you want the opposite – so you can actually hear any dangers around you. Anker is finally getting into the open-ear game with the AeroClip buds from its sub-brand Soundcore. And the brand reckons these are the most comfortable option you can buy.

The AeroClip buds promise all-day comfort and give you the added bonus of not getting run over when you’re out on a jog, since you’ll actually be able to hear what’s going on around you.

The whole idea revolves around a flexible, open-ring connector that wraps itself gently around your ear cartilage – no in-ear pressure, no discomfort, and no falling off mid-run. The titanium wire inside keeps them in place. If your ears are on the petite side, there are extra grips to help lock things down. Soundcore has shrunk the acoustic chamber by 37% compared to its older C30i buds, which supposedly makes them comfier for longer.

These open-ear buds are packing a 12mm titanium-coated driver. They should deliver decently punchy bass and a pretty balanced sound. There’s also a bit of AI magic going on that tweaks the low-end in real-time, so your playlists won’t sound tinny when you’re out and about. And if you’re picky, there’s the Soundcore app to mess around with EQ settings.

Controlling these buds looks straightforward too – no fiddly buttons here. You can control your music, calls, and voice assistant by tapping the surface of the earbuds. They work with both Google Assistant and Siri, depending on which camp you’re in.

Battery life is decent, with 8 hours promised from the buds themselves and another 24 hours stashed away in the charging case. Fast charging gives you 3 extra hours after a 10-minute pit stop, which should save you in a pinch. Anker even slapped on IPX4 water resistance and multipoint pairing. For calls, there are 4 beamforming mics thrown in, so you won’t sound like you’re calling from inside a wind tunnel.

The Soundcore AeroClip are available to order now from Amazon and Anker directly. You can pick them up in Midnight, Champagne Mist and Rosy Brown and will set you back $130/£130.