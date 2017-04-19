The Forest app keeps you focussed by killing trees

If you’re serially distracted by… oh, is that a cat video? Staying focussed nowadays is harder than Chuck Norris chipping at a diamond. Fling Forest at your iOS or Android phone and you’ll have a choice: stay on task or face killing the little digital tree that’s been gradually growing since you started concentrating. Keep going, though, and you’ll end up with a tiny pixel forest that grows every day, as you rediscover what life was like before the internet and all things shiny. Yes, you could just go and look at real trees - but that would mean putting your phone down.