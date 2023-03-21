All-purpose Jabra Elite 4 add ANC and multipoint pairing

Jabra is no stranger to do-it-all wireless earbuds. Hero models like the Elite 7 Active and Elite 5 blend good sound with clear microphones and the water resistance demanded by sickos who use their lunch breaks to exercise, rather than scoffing down a supermarket sandwich meal deal.

But what if you’re looking to spend a little less cash? Enter the still very capable Jabra Elite 4. This latest set of true wireless in-ears add active noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity and fast device pairing for a very reasonable £100.

Slotting into the line-up above the more entry-grade Elite 3, the Elite 4 also keeps the firm’s familiar styling and custom EQ support through the firm’s smartphone companion app. They’re rocking 6mm dynamic drivers, and have aptX codec support, which is something of a rarity in sub-£100 ‘buds.

Four built-in microphones are used for active noise cancellation as well as voice calling, so you won’t need to crank the volume to drown out the sound of your work colleagues or fellow commuters.

The Jabra Elite 4’s buds are IP55 rated, so will shrug off sweat and are fine to wear through light rain showers. A selection of silicone ear tips and a shape that matches the contours of your outer ear should keep them locked in place even while working out.

Multipoint connectivity, combined with Android Fast Pair and Windows Swift Pair, should mean slick handovers between smartphone and laptop, for when you’re squeezing calls and zoom meetings in between Spotify playlists. Spotify Tap playback immediately resumes playback using the on-board touch controls, without having to navigate to the app first.

You should expect five and a half hours of listening time from the buds themselves, with the charging case adding an extra 22 hours with noise cancelling enabled. Switch ANC off and it should manage closer to 28 hours.

The Jabra Elite 4 is going on sale in the UK this April and Ireland at the end of March, in four colours: Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac and Light Beige. Prices are set at £100 / €100.