Acer’s latest Chromebook Plus goes bigger with a 14-inch display

If you’re after a new laptop but don’t need one of the top models, a Chromebook will serve you well. It gives you access to the web, easy document creation, and handy file storage thanks to Google’s online services. While Acer has a large line-up of Chromebooks, its latest Chromebook Plus model gets bigger in size. It now sports a 14-inch display, alongside a faster processor and even more storage. And the best part of all is that it’ll only set you back $400.

Acer’s new Chromebook Plus 514 isn’t just about handling your daily grind. It promises a hefty dose of entertainment and creativity tools, all backed by the muscle of ChromeOS and AI-powered applications. It crams in more storage for your files – up to 512GB, and manages smoother multitasking with 8GB of RAM, and a slew of creative apps at your fingertips. Whether it’s editing photos with AI finesse or crafting your next video masterpiece in LumaFusion, this Chromebook claims to handle it all without breaking a sweat.

Looks wise, this new Chromebook looks familiar. It’s compact, but don’t let that fool you. The Chromebook Plus 514 uses a MIL-STD 810H compliant chassis, meaning it’s tough enough to take a bit of a knock – a handy feature for the more clumsy among us. The 300-nit brightness and full HD resolution ensure that everything looks crisp, whether you’re outdoors under the glare of the sun or curled up in a dimly lit room.

Connectivity and sound haven’t been given the cold shoulder either. The Chromebook Plus 514 is outfitted with Wi-Fi 6E and a host of video conferencing tools, including a Full HD webcam replete with AI-enhanced visuals to make you look your best (or at least better) during endless video calls. And with dual upward-firing speakers supporting DTS Audio, it’s as good for your ears as it is for your eyes.

Fancy Acer’s latest Chromebook Plus as your next laptop? If you’re in North America, prepare to shell out at least $400 come May when it arrives. Over in Europe, the wait extends to June, with prices starting from €479. You’ll be able to order the new notebook directly from the brand.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home