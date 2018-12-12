8BitDo’s G.Bros wireless adaptor brings your retro Nintendo controllers back to life for the Switch

As great as Joycons are, sometimes it's fun to mix things up a bit by injecting some retro goodness into your gameplay. The GBros. wireless adaptor gives your original wired GameCube controller a new lease of life by enabling you to connect it to your Switch. The adaptor itself takes its style inspiration from the classic purple GameCube controller, and features built-in home and screenshot buttons. It also includes a Wii Classic port which means you can play on your Switch with NES and SNES controllers, too. And it's equipped with a USB port, so you use your retro controllers on your PC. With Bluetooth support, the little adaptor runs on an AA battery and has an affordable price tag of just £18.