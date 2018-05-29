When a gadget seems a bit cheaper than you would normally expect, you have to wonder where costs have been cut. There’s no sign of this when you look at the Honor 10, though.

This is one of the spangliest phones you can buy right now, regardless of price. It’s a glass and metal construction, like just about every higher-end phone released this year.

However, Honor has put some fizz into the glass. It calls this Aurora glass, a 15-layer finish that reacts as it catches the light, causing a bit of a show. Bright streaks of blue jump across its back, and not just when you put it under a lightbulb. It’s also available in grey if you’d prefer a subtler look.

It’s also very easy to handle and has a significantly smaller screen than the OnePlus 6, but at just 7.7mm thick, it’s not best suited to the big-handed.

There’s another flashy part too. The Honor 10 is the first phone we’ve reviewed to have an invisible fingerprint scanner built into the display glass. Honor has put a little dotted line around it, so you can see where it is. After all, making a finger scanner completely invisible is going to make it worse, right?

It’s fast and pretty reliable, just like most other Honor scanners, although not as fast as Honor’s best.

The Honor 10 also has a massive 128GB storage, loads for a phone this affordable. OnePlus charges £519 for the 128GB OnePlus 6. The Honor 10 does have an IR blaster, allowing you to replace your TV remote or any other compatible gear.

So what’s missing? Not much, really, aside from water-proofing. You’ll have to switch to the Samsung Galaxy A8 if you want a phone you can drop in the bath.