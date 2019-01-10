Well hey there, good looking. What, you may be thinking, is a phone that looks like this doing with such a bank account-friendly price?

This has kind of been Honor's shtick for a while now, consistently cranking out style-conscious handsets to suit all budgets - or at least those that don't stretch to a full-on flagship.

The Honor 10 Lite has to be one of the slickest-looking phones the brand has released yet. It's skinny, shiny, and has a screen that's impressively bezel-free. Sure, there's a notch, but it ain't one of those iPhone-style wedges.

To get all that and only hand over £200 seems too good to be true. And unfortunately, for a lot of people, it will be.

Here's why.