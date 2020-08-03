Previous Pixel phones didn't need massive camera sensors or a grab bag of different lenses to impress. Even the Pixel 4's secondary snapper was merely the cherry on top of an excellent main camera, which used a combination of machine learning, multiple exposures and HDR to maximise image quality.

The 4a sticks with what Google does best: a single 12.2MP sensor inherited from the more premium Pixel 4, backed up with some of the best image processing in the business. And wouldn't you know it? The pictures it takes are some of the finest you'll find on any phone - not just the sub-£400 ones.

Across just about every scene, lighting condition and subject, the 4a takes fantastic photos that easily compete with the best Samsung, Apple and Huawei have to offer right now. Dynamic range is incredible, with blue skies and bright highlights mixing with dark shadows.

Details are excellent, facial features have real clarity, and noise reduction doesn't introduce unwanted sharpness. Crucially, it does all this automatically, with no need to tweak settings or make edits after you press the shutter button.

Play around with the available shooting modes and you'll discover a respectable portrait mode that copes well without relying on a depth-sensor for edge-detection, and the 8MP front-facing camera takes a great selfie, although it's a little more vulnerable to noise in low-light.

The zoom mode may only be digital, but it produces results that are more impressive than they have any right to be up to 7x - even if they can't match flagships with dedicated telephoto optics.

Night Sight continues to work wonders in low light, producing images that are easily on par with the class leaders (Apple's night mode and Huawei's night shooting). Astrophotography mode also returns from the Pixel 4, and the four minute exposure still warrants a tripod, but in the right conditions results can be incredible for a phone.

Rival phones are more willing to boost exposure, which can lead to slightly less shadow detail and slightly darker images here, but you'll only notice in a side-by-side comparison. And with no wide-angle sensor, the 4a is arguably less versatile than the OnePlus Nord - which can also shoot 4K video at 60fps. The Pixel makes do with 4K at 30fps, or 1080p at 60.

In all other respects, though, the Pixel 4a takes better photos - and can happily mix with phones costing three times its price.