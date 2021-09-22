Our hands-on with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy plonked us straight in at chapter five, which we were told is about four hours into the campaign. Clearly at this point a lot of space-based hijinks has already gone down, but as we grab the controller we find the squabbling Guardians heading to pay a fine to the Nova Corps, essentially the intergalactic police.

Save for the first few minutes shooting through the stars on Star-Lord's iconic Milano, the entire demo took place on a (at least initially) mysteriously quiet Nova HQ ship, and without spoiling anything plot-related, let’s just say that the Guardians receive a more hostile reception than they were expecting.

What stood out to us was how much of the game, or at least what we played of it, is spent just exploring, ordering the Guardians around (note: they won't always listen) and enjoying banterous to-and-fro between the gang. MCU fans might initially find it jarring that we’re not listening to Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper and co. here, but we very quickly settled into the game’s cast.

Drax’s wonderfully blunt delivery is as amusing here as it is on the big screen and in the comics, while Rocket Raccon’s sneering dismissal of most of Quill’s ideas is bang on the money. The game often employs a dialogue tree that allows you to mould your own Star-Lord. It’s far from an RPG, but you will have to make decisions in the heat of the moment and at one point we were told that the rest of the gang would remember a choice we made. Presumably that particular moment will come up again later in the narrative.