“Good is not a thing you are, it’s a thing you do.”

It’s a line echoed throughout the game. But just what is it that you do in Marvel’s Avengers? Well, you smash up a lot of things. When you’re playing as Hulk, then yes, that’s good. Less so however when you realise that’s basically all you’re doing as everyone and for everything whether it’s enemies, switches or targets. Hell, even ‘saving’ people means smashing something up.

There’s clearly a lot of attention paid to each hero, who each have their own impressive skill trees for you to upgrade, such as whether you want to add more to Iron Man’s ranged arsenal or focus on his melee skills.

But it barely registers when missions and combat are so one-note where they just chuck a lot of enemies at you. The screen gets so busy that any tactical play like team coordination or parrying goes out the window when you can just mash your way to victory.

It’s as bland as the environments (falling into the same generic enemy bases in varieties of forest, desert and tundra settings) and the enemies, all of which come from technocratic organisation A.I.M. To sum up, you’re fighting a lot of robots, or goons with high-tech gear, but mostly robots.

After Thanos and the Black Order, this is the best they could come up with? That Thor - a god, lest we forget - or Hulk even needs to smack around small fry multiple times just seems comical.