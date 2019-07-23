Considering the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s seemingly unending rule over the box office, it seems strange that - with the exception of last year’s brilliant solo Spider-Man game - you’re scratching your head for a Marvel game worthy of the films.

So is Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order that game? In short, probably not. The Nintendo Switch exclusive is a welcome reawakening of the series after a 10-year hiatus, but it could easily be a 2009 game itself. Although pleasingly comic book-y in its presentation, it’s hardly a graphical showcase, and there are other games in the genre that are more satisfying to play.

But those games - and this is crucial - don’t allow you to put Spider-Man and Venom on the same side, nor do they let you witness a Luke Cage/Hulk double-team. Want to take on the bad guys as the Guardians of the Galaxy? Fine, but why not sub in Captain Marvel for a few fights along the way?

The 30+ roster of Marvel characters dwarves anything you’ve seen in the MCU, and it’s easily the game’s saving grace. Leave your brain at the door and there’s plenty of fun to be had here.