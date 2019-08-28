The original Fitbit Versa was best described as a happy medium between the brand’s fitness trackers and its fully featured Ionic smartwatch.
It could log various exercise stats, track your sleep, keep a watchful eye on your heart-rate and last for several days on a single charge. The latter, though, was partly down to the watch’s lack of built-in GPS, meaning you’d need your phone with you on a jog if you wanted accurate distance tracking.
Hardcore runners, then, should know that none of the above changes with the Fitbit Versa 2. The San Francisco-based company’s latest wearable is aimed at people of any fitness level, but it isn’t as specced out as its more expensive brother or the Apple Watch Series 4.
But that’s not to say that the Versa 2 isn’t an improved smartwatch. You now get an always-on AMOLED display, better performance, Spotify out of the box and a more premium look. And with Amazon Alexa built in, it’s significantly smarter too. Read on for our initial impressions.
Design and display: New and improved
While there was nothing wrong with the way the Versa looked, we much prefer its sequel. It actually has more in common with the Versa Lite (not to mention, at first glance, a quite popular rival smartwatch), launched earlier in 2019, with its single button on the left-hand side.
Not that you’ll spend much time looking at it, but the sensor and charging hub have been unified for a cleaner overall aesthetic. The Versa 2 is swimproof up to 50 meters, so you can take it in the pool with you.
The aluminum watch can be paired with various straps of different colours and materials, so you can swap between a fitness-focused setup and a custom-woven strap that’ll attract more attention, should you want to do so.
The big change is to the display. As well as being larger, it’s now an OLED, making blacks blacker and colours richer. And like it’s forerunner, the bezels aren’t particularly noticeable given the way the display bleeds into them. There’s now an always-on option too, which will obviously munch away at battery life, but makes the important information immediately available at a glance.
Features: Alexa’s on call
Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 and you’ll see an Alexa logo on the box. Amazon’s voice assistant is built in and can be called upon with a single press of a button. You speak into the microphone and Alexa’s silent responses will be written in text on the screen.
You’ll soon be able to use voice commands to start a workout or locate a nearby gym, but straight out of the box Alexa can perform her traditional range of tasks, such as checking the weather, setting reminders and controlling your smart home devices. Provided you have an Android phone, you can also use voice control to respond to messages.
We only saw a brief demo of the functionality, but there didn’t appear to be any issues with voice pickup. We’ll make sure the know-it-all AI gets a proper workout in the full review.
The Versa 2 will also be significantly better at tracking your sleep (or lack of it) thanks to the new Sleep Score feature. Getting the best out of it will require a Fitbit Premium subscription, which isn’t due to launch in the UK until 2020, but with it enabled you’ll be able to get a nightly score for your overall quality of sleep, as well as detailed insights into how to improve it.
Another new sleep-related feature (which will soon be available on all Fitbit smartwatches) is Smart Wake. Using on-device machine learning, the Versa 2 can wake you during a period of lighter sleep, so you rise feeling less like an angry zombie. Obviously we weren’t able to catch some z’s at the launch event, so the effectiveness of this app remains to be seen.
Fitbit Pay is now included on all models, so you can use the Versa 2 to make payments and, if you’re London-based, use the tube. Otherwise, it’s business as usual in the fitness department: 15+ goal-based exercise modes, on-device workouts and 24/7 heart-rate tracking.
As for notifications, you’ll want to check the list of compatible devices before buying. And know that Android users are going to get the most complete experience.
Software: Spotify the difference
Fitbit’s app selection isn’t likely to match what you’ll find on an Apple Watch anytime soon, but the Versa 2 has gained a dedicated Spotify app, which could be a pretty major upgrade for a lot of prospective buyers.
The original Versa only offered Deezer, and while there are ways to control your Spotify library on existing Fitbit smartwatches, doing so is less than ideal. But on the Versa 2, Spotify Premium subscribers can use the new app to control playback of music and podcasts on their wrists, as long as the watch is connected to their phone via Bluetooth.
We saw the playback screen and a recently played list running on the demo Versa 2, both of which looked pleasingly, er, Spotify-ey.
Performance and battery life: better than ever
According to Fitbit, the Versa 2 is zippier than its predecessor - something we’ll have to assess when we have our own to review.
In terms of battery life, you’ll apparently get roughly five days without always-on enabled, which would mean a day more than on the original Versa. If you want the always-on display, we’re told to expect two days.
Fitbit Versa 2 initial verdict
With Alexa integration, a proper Spotify app and enhanced sleep tracking, the Fitbit Versa 2 is looking like an impressive upgrade on the first watch in its burgeoning family. And when Fitbit Premium arrives, it will give you even better coaching to boot.
Connected GPS means it’s still best suited to the casual fitness crowd, but if you have a Fitbit-friendly phone and want a well-rounded smartwatch for no more than £200, the Versa 2 might be just what you’re looking for.
Full review coming soon.