Pick up a Fitbit Versa 2 and you’ll see an Alexa logo on the box. Amazon’s voice assistant is built in and can be called upon with a single press of a button. You speak into the microphone and Alexa’s silent responses will be written in text on the screen.

You’ll soon be able to use voice commands to start a workout or locate a nearby gym, but straight out of the box Alexa can perform her traditional range of tasks, such as checking the weather, setting reminders and controlling your smart home devices. Provided you have an Android phone, you can also use voice control to respond to messages.

We only saw a brief demo of the functionality, but there didn’t appear to be any issues with voice pickup. We’ll make sure the know-it-all AI gets a proper workout in the full review.

The Versa 2 will also be significantly better at tracking your sleep (or lack of it) thanks to the new Sleep Score feature. Getting the best out of it will require a Fitbit Premium subscription, which isn’t due to launch in the UK until 2020, but with it enabled you’ll be able to get a nightly score for your overall quality of sleep, as well as detailed insights into how to improve it.

Another new sleep-related feature (which will soon be available on all Fitbit smartwatches) is Smart Wake. Using on-device machine learning, the Versa 2 can wake you during a period of lighter sleep, so you rise feeling less like an angry zombie. Obviously we weren’t able to catch some z’s at the launch event, so the effectiveness of this app remains to be seen.

Fitbit Pay is now included on all models, so you can use the Versa 2 to make payments and, if you’re London-based, use the tube. Otherwise, it’s business as usual in the fitness department: 15+ goal-based exercise modes, on-device workouts and 24/7 heart-rate tracking.

As for notifications, you’ll want to check the list of compatible devices before buying. And know that Android users are going to get the most complete experience.