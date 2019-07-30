Polar is known for its unique smartwatch features, and it doesn’t disappoint with the Ignite. The brand has recognised that working out can be pretty boring, especially if you do exactly the same routine every time. The Ignite looks to change things up depending on your fitness level in the form of "Adaptive Training Guidance", which it more snappily refers to as FitSpark.

The FitSpark tech uses data gathered by the Ignite, including your training history and sleep score, to suggest exercises within cardio, strength training, and performance categories that won’t push you harder than you can handle. The workout suggestions are presented clearly on the display and it's very easy to follow. A nice touch.

Everything you do while wearing the Ignite is recorded via it's Precision Prime heart rate monitor, which is the same as that seen in the higher-end Vantage series. It combines three sensors to give as accurate a reading as possible, while its built-in GPS can track your speed, distance, route and altitude. This means workout data is not only very detailed but also highly accurate and reliable. Again, it’s also presented really well on the watch screen, allowing you to swipe across to see more during a workout, if needed.

As for sleep, tracking is automatic, so no need to tap a button before you nod off. It’ll record how long you slept for, how much of it was restful, and how much was restless - but won’t tell you how to catch more Zs if you’re not getting enough. You don’t get a summary of your sleep data when you wake up, but you can find this in the Sleep section of the Polar Flow app, and if anything like us, you’ll be surprised just how detailed it is. It offers you a score of your sleep quality depending on how much deep, moderate and REM sleep you’ve had during the night before, alongside tips on how to improve it.

The rest of the app is just as impressive, offering a daily, weekly, or monthly summary of your activity in one place, adding up the steps, distance travelled, calories burned, total active time and how much of your "active goal" you’ve achieved. It's a very intuitive app that might not be the most beautiful of designs but definitely does the job regarding depth of insight.

In terms of battery life, the Ignite lasted just short of six days before needing a recharge, which is more than the five days quoted by Polar. This was using the watch every other day for a workout but not always for sleep tracking. This might also be because we only used the watch’s GPS features for one run during this time, too, which drains the battery much quicker (Polar quotes it at 17 hours of continuous use between charges).