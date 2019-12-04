Xbox Game Pass for PC: 10 games you should be playing

Halo: Reach is the first classic Halo game to get the 2019 remaster treatment (a bunch of others will follow in time) as part of the Master Chief Collection. It tells the story of the Covenant’s invasion of the colony planet of Reach, and the squad of elite Spartan soldiers (of which the player is a mysterious new recruit) tasked with defending against the alien horde. While you don’t get to play as the iconic Master Chief himself, Reach is a fantastic Halo game, replete with all the things that make the series so beloved.

The likes of an uncapped framerate, 4K resolutions and enhanced textures are likely enough to tempt back old hands for a stroll down memory lane, while those who’ve never experienced the original Bungie games should definitely take this opportunity to delve into one of the best first-person shooters ever made.