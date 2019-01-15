WTF: 9 of the weirdest gadgets from CES 2019

Think rollable televisions and foldable phones are bizarre? That’s nothing. Lurking in the corners of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas are some real oddball gadgets.

As well as all the glamorous launches from all the big players in the tech world, CES provides a stage for companies big and small from around the globe to showcase their latest products before they hit the big time, and often, these can be niche, a bit strange and probably won’t make it to market.

With that, we've rounded up some of the coolest yet weirdest things we encountered while scouring the long halls of the colossal Las Vegas Convention Centre. Brace yourselves...