Why you should care about Spotify Connect

What does it cost?

Nothing for some, something for others. A Spotify free account can be streamed through many Bose, Amazon, Sonos and Nest smart speakers, as well as the Playstation 5, 4 and 3, Xbox Series X and S, Roku devices and Samsung TVs to name a few. You can also use voice control on suitable devices, such as the new Apple HomePod, and set Spotify as the default player.

To do that on Alexa devices, open the Alexa app and tap the menu in the top-left. Navigate to the settings, then Music & Podcasts, then default music services and select Spotify. Google Home users should open the app and access your account. Make sure to double check the Google Account shown is the one linked to your Google Home or Google Nest device. On the home screen, hit the + icon, then Music and Audio, then Spotify, link your account and that’s it.

Some devices will require a Spotify Premium account to work with Spotify Connect, which also delivers unlimited, higher quality streaming and no ads for the monthly cost. If in doubt, consult the Spotify’s Everywhere page.