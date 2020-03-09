Which Motorola Moto G8 should you buy?

As usual, Motorola has a bevy of new Moto G budget phones on offer for 2020 – but this time around, the company has taken a rather odd tact of announcing and releasing them.
The Moto G8 Plus was first out the gate and released months ago – in fact, we reviewed it back in November. Motorola also released a trimmed-down Moto G8 Play, but only in Latin America.
Meanwhile, the Moto G8 Power was just announced a few weeks back, and then just this week Motorola added the core Moto G8 to the stable. Curious. There are also some key changes in approach and design in the mix. We already know the G8 Plus is a winner, and there's good reason to believe the others will be strong as well.
Eager to get a quality phone on the cheap this spring? Here's a look at each of the new Moto G8 models and who they're best suited for, and we'll update this with finalised verdicts once we've posted our reviews of the newer models.
Moto G8 (£179)
The Moto G8 is the core of the line, of course, but Motorola is shaking things up for 2020. It's sort of a hybrid of the base G7 and the cheaper G7 Play in terms of approach to specs, thanks to a 720p+ resolution display here. That's low, and at 6.4in, it's sure to look fuzzy. The last few base Moto G models all had 1080p panels.
Like some other models, the Moto G8 has a punch-hole camera cutout on the front – plus it has three back cameras (16MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro). You'll get a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chip here along with a beefy 4,000mAh battery pack. At £179, it'll save you a solid wad of cash over the other models.
Moto G8 Plus (£239)
The Moto G8 Plus is kind of the odd duck here – not only has it been out since last year, but it also eschews the punch-hole screen design. Instead, this 6.3in 1080p screen has a small dewdrop notch at the top center.
Elsewhere, it has the same processor and battery pack, although you're likely to get better photos thanks to the 48MP main back camera sensor alongside a 16MP ultra-wide video-only camera (like the Motorola One Action) and 5MP depth sensor. The backing is plastic, but at least it has a cool colour flourish to it. The £239 price point is enough of an increase to make you consider whether it's really worth the extra scratch.
Moto G8 Power (£219)
The Moto G8 Power sits between those two models in terms of price point, but may well be the most appealing handset of the bunch. It has the 6.4in punch-hole screen of the Moto G8, but it bumps the resolution to 1080p. And it has an extra-large 5,000mAh battery pack to keep you going and going through a heavy day.
Elsewhere, the processor is the same, while the back camera array actually has four sensors in the mix: 16MP main, 8MP telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro. The £219 price point saves a little bit of cash compared to the Plus while getting you more battery life in the process.
Moto G Stylus (US$299)
The Moto G Stylus, meanwhile, is unlike any of these phones – or any previous Moto G model – in one key respect: the stylus, of course. Motorola is gunning for Samsung's ultra-luxe Galaxy Note line with this budget alternative.
It has the 6.4in 1080p punch-hole screen of the Moto G8 Power with the cameras of the G8 Plus, as well as the same processor as all of them and a 4,000mAh battery pack. It's sort of a mix-and-match of the other models… with a pop-out stylus, as well. Currently, it's only confirmed for release in the States at a price of US$299 (about £230), but that could change in the coming months.
Which should you buy?
Last year's Moto G7 models all earned five-star reviews, and the Moto G8 Plus has started things off with a five-star review of its own. Will the others match it?
The Moto G8 Power sounds like it might be the best all-around option, given the large 1080p screen and expanded battery capacity. And while the 720p panel of the Moto G8 is somewhat of a letdown, the £179 price point could make up for it. And the Moto G Stylus is a wildcard for now, although we're sure some stylus fans out there will appreciate it.
We will be reviewing the Moto G8 Power and Moto G8 in the coming weeks, and if the Moto G Stylus hits the UK, we'll add that to the pile as well. Check back soon for an updated verdict here once we have all of those reviews sorted.