Which Motorola Moto G8 should you buy?

As usual, Motorola has a bevy of new Moto G budget phones on offer for 2020 – but this time around, the company has taken a rather odd tact of announcing and releasing them.

The Moto G8 Plus was first out the gate and released months ago – in fact, we reviewed it back in November. Motorola also released a trimmed-down Moto G8 Play, but only in Latin America.

Meanwhile, the Moto G8 Power was just announced a few weeks back, and then just this week Motorola added the core Moto G8 to the stable. Curious. There are also some key changes in approach and design in the mix. We already know the G8 Plus is a winner, and there's good reason to believe the others will be strong as well.

Eager to get a quality phone on the cheap this spring? Here's a look at each of the new Moto G8 models and who they're best suited for, and we'll update this with finalised verdicts once we've posted our reviews of the newer models.