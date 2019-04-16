5 things you need to know about Disney+

The term 'Disney+ and chill' might sound odd right now, but you'd better get used to it, because Disney will soon be joining the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Prive Video by launching a streaming service of its very own.

Although we've known about Disney's broader streaming ambitions for a while, there wasn't much concrete information with regard to Disney+ itself. When will it arrive? What will its catalogue look like? Will it feature an eight-part docudrama that looks into the making of the mid-90s classic, A Goofy Movie?

Well, we now have the answer to all of those questions and more, with Disney having laid out its plans for the work-in-progress streaming platform last week. So, without further ado, take our hand and find out why you'll most likely be splashing out on Disney+ when it finally arrives.