Which Amazon Echo should you buy?

Amazon Echo Dot (£50)

At just £50, the Echo Dot is the most obvious pickup for anyone just dipping a toe into the virtual assistant pool. And it's still our pick of the Echos.

It's impressively cheap for what it is, and is just as capable at answering queries and assisting you as the fuller-bodied models are.

The Echo Dot trims the original cylinder design down to just a hockey puck full of tech. You'll plug it in, set it up with your smartphone, and then Alexa will be there to answer your random queries, tell you the weather, play music, or tell a joke. She's an entertainer, that Alexa, but she can also help manage your various smart home devices with spoken commands.

The big downside, expectedly, is that there isn't much room for a very effective speaker: the 0.6in speaker has little bass and sounds like listening to the radio two decades ago. Luckily, you can pair Bluetooth speakers or use the 3.5mm output to wire some in.

If you already have speakers to use, great. If not, and you want to use Alexa as your personal DJ, then you might consider a larger Echo instead. But this one's still excellent on its own if you don't put a premium on music playback.

Read our full Amazon Echo Dot review