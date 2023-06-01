Welcome to Stuff’s Outdoor Fitness week in association with Huawei
To celebrate the launch of Huawei’s latest smartwatches, we’ve got a week of Outdoor Fitness week articles for you in association with Huawei.
During the next few days we’ll bring you everything from the greatest fitness watches to fitness trackers and more. And because this is outdoor fitness tech, we’re focused on activities like running and cycling rather than getting you on the treadmill (at an overly expensive gym).
It’s never been a better time to get fitter and we’ve never had a better slew of features and reviews to help you achieve your goals – some of the best are below, but you can also find more on our dedicated Fitness page.
Here are all the articles from Outdoor Fitness week in association with Huawei so far:
Best Android smartwatch 2023: Samsung, Google, Huawei & more
The best Android-friendly timepieces to strap to your wrist
Best recovery gear 2023: top tools for fitness fatigue
Don’t ache, recuperate
Best kids fitness tracker 2023: Keep the little ones on the move
Get your offspring thinking about keeping active with our guide to the best fitness trackers for kids to buy today
Garmin debuts Pro versions of Fenix 7 and Epix 7 adventure smartwatches
Offering new sizes and additional features.
Huawei Watch Ultimate: The ultimate watch for outdoor action
Introducing the Huawei Watch Ultimate, a smartwatch that’s fit to take you to the ends of the earth and back again
How to buy a fitness tracker – what you need to look for
Looking to make sure you’re hitting your goals? Then you probably want get get to know everything about fitness trackers
Best smartwatch for kids 2023: Top child smartwatches to buy today
The best smartwatch for kids you can buy right now – which is the best choice for your child? And your pocket, of course…
Better smartwatch battery life: how to keep your watch going for longer
What you need to know about your smartwatch’s battery life. How to make the most of it and get it to last
Best fitness trackers 2023: Fitbit, Garmin, Withings and more
Runner? Swimmer? Cyclist? Swingballer? There’s a fitness tracker out there for everyone. Except maybe the last one
Best smartwatch 2023: Apple, Samsung, Google, Huawei and more
Our pick of the best smartwatches around, based on extensive in-depth reviews
The best upcoming smartwatches in 2023: Apple, Google, Samsung
Strap yourself in for our guide to all the smartwatches debuting over the coming months
Best GPS watch 2023: top sports watches reviewed
From sporty smartwatches to premium monitors, the best GPS watch will track your fitness and activity 24/7
Best heart rate fitness tracker 2023: track your ticker in style
The best fitness trackers with heart rate monitors to buy now – track your ticker in style
Best Fitbit 2023: all the key Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers reviewed
These are the best Fitbits to buy right now — wearables to help track your steps, calories, activities and sleep
Huawei Watch Ultimate majors on diving and design
Luxury wearable jumps in at the deep end
The Huawei Watch Buds promise always-available audio
The innovative wrist-worn earphones are UK-bound
Huawei Freebuds 5i bring affordable ANC and Hi-res audio
Wallet-friendly true wireless in-ears promise better battery life and superior sound
Watch out: The Huawei Watch GT 3 SE packs flagship features in a budget smartwatch
Feature filled for less