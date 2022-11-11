Watch out: The Huawei Watch GT 3 SE packs flagship features in a budget smartwatch

Smartwatches are starting to cram in more features than ever, but prices are creeping up at the same time. Huawei forgets all about this with its latest entry-level watch – the Huawei Watch GT 3 SE. Sitting below the brand’s higher-end models, this budget smartwatch packs in the flagship features we know and love for a price we love even more.

This watch goes big on the display, with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. It boasts 466x466px resolution, and the whole thing clocks in at just 35.6g light. As a smartwatch, you’ll get all of your notifications over Bluetooth, including phone calls (if you still get them). The Watch GT 3 SE doesn’t have a cellular spec, but we wouldn’t expect so at this price-point.

With a focus on health and fitness, you’ll find the Huawei Watch GT 3 SE can keep up with you on the move. It boasts over 1000 different workout modes, all tracked by TruSport to monitor all your fitness data. With TruSleep, you can track your sleep stages, snoring, and even sleep talking through the night (just make sure you say nice things). Heart rate tracking is more accurate than ever, which sits aside goal tracking, stress monitoring, and menstrual monitoring. Plus, there’s waterproofing up to 50m for all the water sports you can shake a pool noodle at.

Powering all of this is a battery life that’ll last up to 14 days (or 7 days with heavier usage). And when you eventually manage to run it flat, the watch charges wirelessly. It even supports reverse wireless charging from your smartphone. Speaking of smartphones, the Huawei Watch GT 3 SE is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, keeping both bubble colours happy.

Huawei’s top-of-the-range Watch GT 3 Pro scored four stars out of five in our review. While performance won’t be quite as strong, at this price, we expect some serious bang for your buck. If the brand’s latest entry-level watch catches your eye, you’ll be able to slap one on your wrist soon enough. The Huawei Watch GT 3 SE retails for just £160, and is available to order directly from Huawei now. It’ll be making its way to other retailers over the coming weeks.