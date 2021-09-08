Welcome to Stuff's photography week

“Everyone’s a photographer nowadays, just not a very good one”.
So said a great, if somewhat grumpy man. But there’s no reason to settle for mediocre images. Whether you’re looking for a camera upgrade, in need of tricks to improve your photography or ready to upgrade your glass, we’ve got all the advice you need to take your shooting game up a notch (or several).
We’ll be sharing photography features, buying guides and top tips every day this week – and we’ll add them all to this hub, so you don’t miss a single shot. Wondering what to do with your old gear if you upgrade? Try MPB for selling or trading your second-hand camera kit.
The best entry-level camera lenses for less than £500
The best optical investments will give your photography a professional sheen, without breaking the bank. Whether you want a telephoto for wildlife, a wide angle for landscapes or something to capture portraits with stunning blurred backgrounds, our list of the best beginner lenses is packed with excellent glass options that are sure to fit into any budget, no matter what brand you’re using.
Check out the best entry-level camera lenses for less than £500
The best cameras for every occasion – tested
While there are many multi-talented cameras on the market, some are better suited to certain situations than others. Got a particular imaging niche? Whether you’re keen to capture animals or like to shoot in low light, we’ve tried and tested the best cameras for all conditions.
Check out our group test of the best cameras for every occasion