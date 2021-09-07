Shutter school: how to take great photos in any scenario

Great photography means more than twiddling dials and picking the right ISO setting for a given scenario.

OK, so there’s often a lot of twiddling dials. But taking your photography up a notch also requires creativity and a willingness to experiment. And not just with different filters.

Want to shoot more striking snaps but not sure how to get started? From city streets to portrait studios, the simple tips below cover just about every scenario – and should help you on your way to capturing better pictures. So turn your brain to learning mode and prepare for some self-improvement, Stuff style.