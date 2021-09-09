Print shop: the best instant cameras for photographic fun – reviewed

Cameras are faster, sharper and more powerful than ever. How better to celebrate advancements in photographic technology than by stepping back in time to shoot with a grainy instant snapper?

Archaic as they might sound, self-printing cutey-cams are more popular now than they were the first time around. And with their brilliant blend of retro style, funky filters and kid-friendly controls, it’s easy to see why.

Keen to hop on the shoot-print-share express? From Fujifilm to Polaroid, many top camera makers are getting back into instant. We’ve tested five of our favourites to help you pick a winner. Say cheese!