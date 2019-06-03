Upvoted: the best backpacks for smarter carrying

Forget diaries, dogs and dear friends: your humble backpack is the ultimate travel companion.

From those Barcelona business trips to that fateful Bognor Regis bus ride, your trusty two-strap has been on your shoulders through thick, thin and all sorts of torrential weather.

Sure, the bottom’s wearing out and there are unexplained stains aplenty, but no new hauler, however nice, can possibly match up to the memories you’ve made with your faithful pack.

That said, if its straps are close to snapping, it might be time to retire your rucksack and start a fresh story with something new. Such as, perhaps, one of the fine and functional numbers below.