Top Trunks: the 9 best smart suitcases

Packing has always been the least exciting part of going on holiday - but not any more.
With the arrival of inbuilt scales, GPS trackers and charging docks, the new generation of wheelies do much more than just carry your swimming shorts.
We've hand-picked nine superb options for you spanning all sizes and prices. All you need to do is book the flights.
1) Unzip for more
If you’re a serial airport shopper, opting for an expandable case is no bad bet: pack down your cabin bag for security, before unzipping it to unleash extra capacity for duty-free deals.
2) Go hard or go soft
Baggage handlers aren’t known for treating luggage gently. Peace of mind comes in the form of hard ABS shells – but bear in mind this reduces their flexibility for cramming stuff in.
3) Head towards the light
With weight allowances tighter than ever, the last thing you need is your wheely number weighing you down. Opt for a polypropylene construction for lightweight sturdiness.
4) Divide and order
It’s worth looking into whether a case offers an unordered cavern or divides its space into segments. The latter is useful to avoid creased ties, but open is the way to go for shoe-carriers.
The One-port Juicer: Antler Titus Cabin (£149)
USB ports are almost ubiquitous on long-haul flights nowadays – but pulling out your tech just to juice it from the back of the seat isn’t always convenient. Enter Antler’s latest wheely case: a hard-shelled cabin bag with a 45-litre capacity that packs a USB port for easy iPad charging.
The Zip Zapper: Trunkster Carry-on (US$295)
Zipped suitcase tops are a flawed concept, especially when you’re trying to re-pack in a cramped cabin. Pick up a Trunkster and you’ll enjoy all the convenience of a roller shutter, which slides open flush with the case’s front for easy access. There’s location-tracking built in too.
The featherweight duffle: Samsonite Paradiver Light (£139)
When you’re packing a summer’s worth of tech, every ounce matters. Opt for this polyester pack from Samsonite for lightweight space to go the distance. Weighing 2.2kg, it offers a 48.5-litre capacity despite matching most cabin regulations for size.
The clutter cutter: Delsey Montsouris 2-Wheel 55cm Cabin Suitcase (£159)
Besides a durable, thermoformed shell, this Delsey roller benefits the disorganised by way of several storage solutions. Crammed with compartments and modular divider options, it’s ideal for keeping your Switch games and SD cards from getting jumbled.
The connected carry-on: Bluesmart One (£279)
Not all cases are born equal – just look at the Bluesmart One. Fitted with a digital scale, battery charger and location tracker, it can be remotely locked via the partner app – and will secure itself if you’re not with it. All this comes in a waterproof shell with easy-spinning hubless wheels.
The ribbed roller: American Tourister 77cm Soundbox Spinner (£139)
It’s hard to make a big empty shell of polypropylene look interesting, but that hasn’t stopped American Tourister from trying. With a 97-litre capacity (expandable to 110 litres), its circle-swirling design will steal glances from jealous tourists.
The smart suitcase: Raden A28 (£340)
Don’t let the featureless black exterior fool you: this check-in companion packs a serious amount of smartness. Proximity sensors are built in to help you locate it on the luggage belt, alongside scales and an integrated 7800mAh battery to keep your tech juiced on the go.
The big dog: Tripp World 4-Wheel Large Suitcase Black II (£65)
Bigger isn’t always better – unless you’ve 110 litres of luggage to trundle, in which case this 77cm four-wheeler is definitely better. At 4.5kg it’s hardly a flyweight, but with all that space to start importing French biscuits you’ll soon be turning a profit.
The hot desk: Barracuda Smart Collapsible Carry-on (US$349)
Tracking down table space in an airport is almost as hard as finding a chair to kip on. This Barracuda case does double duty as a portable plinth, thanks to a fold-down handle flap. It also happens to be collapsible, with a neat carrying sack that’ll hang in your hotel wardrobe.