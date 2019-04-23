Tick top: the 9 best new watches from Baselworld 2019

Looking for the latest in herb tech and green cuisine? You need Basilworld. Prefer arresting watches and tempting timepieces? Try Baselworld.

No aroma for us: we didn’t get tickets for the former this year, but our recent trip to the world’s biggest watch fair more than made up for any feelings of leafy let-down.

From reimagined classics to futuristic tickers, the 2019 edition of die gross​e Swiss show didn’t disappoint when it came to fresh horological fare – and that’s before we saw the smart stuff.

Can’t tell a sports watch from a quartz watch? We traipsed the halls of Basel on your behalf to find nine of the best new pieces hitting shelves very soon. Sadly, none of them can season a pizza.