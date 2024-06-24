The Bob and Brad D6 Pro Massage Gun fixes an old age problem…my back

There was once a time in my life when I felt invincible. I almost died in a ski accident as a teenager, only to pick myself up, dust myself off and get right back at it. I’ve fallen down ravines, had a firework explode in my face, and once took part in a professional wrestling match all without breaking a single bone. But that was then, and this is now. ‘This’, being over 30.

With that comes a whole bunch of aches and pains I, foolishly, once thought I’d never have. Where once I threw myself into life with abandon, now my neck hurts for three days if I sleep a little funny. For a while, I was in denial about my own body failing me from the inside out, but I quickly abandoned that thought after straining my back on a soft chair. So, I’ve been investing in myself and my longevity. I now prioritise recovery, and painstakingly research what materials my new shoes will be made of before I buy. But one item that I’ve come to love is the Bob and Brad D6 Pro Massage Gun.

Pulsating pistol

Massage guns aren’t new. Gym rats swear by them. So do long distance runners, yoga enthusiasts and sportspeople of all nature. They’re great for massaging out aches, pains and tightness, and ready you for your next workout. The Bob and Brad D6 Pro has done all of those things for me, but you don’t need to be running marathons to reap the benefits of this pulsating pistol.

The D6 Pro holds 16mm of amplitude power. That basically translates to a massage gun that will punch harder and can be pressed deeper against the skin (if that’s what you’re after). It across six different speed settings. 1500 is the lowest, but the gun goes up to 1700, 1900, 2100, 2300, and 2500 RPM. 2500 RPM was far too excessive for me, but I can imagine it works for some pain enthusiasts out there. The gun comes with a whole bunch of extra heads designed for different areas of the body. I found a ball like head works better with larger muscle groups, while a more pinpointed head is best suited for very specific areas.

Is the Bob and Brad D6 Pro up there with the Theraguns of this world? I’m not so sure, but it still has its plusses. The Theragun Pro (5th gen) may be our favourite massage gun of 2024, but at around $400/£400 it’ll break the bank. The D6 Pro however is a much more introductory massage gun for the average person. A box that I, begrudgingly, fit in.

Jack Needham About A writer of seven years and serial FIFA 23 loser, Jack is also Features Editor at Stuff. Jack has written extensively about the world of tech, business, science and online culture. He also covers gaming, but is much better at writing about it than actually playing. Jack keeps the site rolling with extensive features and analysis.