Stuff's MWC 2018 photo diary

Every year, Barcelona hosts what is effectively Glastonbury and Christmas combined for smartphone fans: Mobile World Congress.
Although there weren't any huge surprises from the big tech companies at MWC 2018, there was still plenty of weird stuff that had us raising eyebrows as if we were rehearsing for that 2009 Cadbury's commercial. Like the Taiwanese company who call themselves 'Jazz Hipster', or the rows of gaspingly flamboyant installations.
The show is a beehive of lanyard-clad business people and tech companies uniting from all corners of the world to navigate the disorientating labyrinth of Barelona's Fira. There were even 'crowd management' supervisors with giant megaphones sitting atop ladders and barking 'One at a time on the slide!'
Luckily, we resisted the slide and negotiated the gadget maze to bring you this – our photo diary of MWC 2018...
DAY 1, 2 and 3
HTC Vive Tracker virtual shoot-out / Photo: Natalya Paul
5 a day of the future / Photo: Natalya Paul
Ring ring ring ring ring ring ring, banana phone... / Photo: Natalya Paul
Tracking calorie burn on a ski-themed stepper / Photo: Natalya Paul
Chande-leering / Photo: Natalya Paul
Sony's Xperia XZ2 HDR extravaganza / Photo: Natalya Paul
Better your selfie by including a 5G humanoid assistant robot (by NS Solutions and NTT Docomo) / Photo: Natalya Paul
Congratulations! Nokia had quintuplets / Photo: Natalya Paul
Nice backhand; he'll never return that... / Photo: Natalya Paul
"Want me to walk you through my sleep data?" / Photo: Natalya Paul
High-tech, high drama security phone from Katim / Photo: Natalya Paul
Exhibitionist exhibitors / Photo: Natalya Paul