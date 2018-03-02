Stuff's MWC 2018 photo diary

Every year, Barcelona hosts what is effectively Glastonbury and Christmas combined for smartphone fans: Mobile World Congress.

Although there weren't any huge surprises from the big tech companies at MWC 2018, there was still plenty of weird stuff that had us raising eyebrows as if we were rehearsing for that 2009 Cadbury's commercial. Like the Taiwanese company who call themselves 'Jazz Hipster', or the rows of gaspingly flamboyant installations.

The show is a beehive of lanyard-clad business people and tech companies uniting from all corners of the world to navigate the disorientating labyrinth of Barelona's Fira. There were even 'crowd management' supervisors with giant megaphones sitting atop ladders and barking 'One at a time on the slide!'

Luckily, we resisted the slide and negotiated the gadget maze to bring you this – our photo diary of MWC 2018...