Stuff's Best Games Ever: The worst games of all time

We've been spending the last couple weeks celebrating the absolute best in gaming, from our list of the 50 best games of all time to our console and genre lists. And that's all wonderful and great.

But for every awesome game, there are many, many other mediocre ones – and some truly bad ones as well. Some of those offenders have cost us time and money, and scarred us with their awfulness. Crummy gameplay, janky controls, all flash and no substance? Been there, done that. And yet some games even sink below those common problems to become legendarily horrific.

For this list, we've done something different: we've pinpointed several of the games that are widely regarded as some of the worst ever made, but then we've also introduced some personal picks along the way that were specifically memorable for us – and not in a good way. Enjoy. Or rather, don't.