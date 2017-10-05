Stuff's Best Games Ever: The 16 best driving games of all time

Most of us will never actually whip a wickedly expensive supercar around the Nürburgring, or smash through traffic in a frantic police chase – probably for the best on both counts, let's be honest.

But we can do those things exuberantly, blissfully, and best of all safely in video games. We can also toss turtle shells to destroy rivals, blast through neon courses in hovercrafts, and play football with an enormous ball. Games have unlocked a level of fun in driving that we just don't get from commuting through deadlocked traffic.

And we've played a ton of them over the years. How many? Well, more than we could hope to fit on a list, but we pared it down to the 16 games we've loved the most. Strap yourself in your seat and read on for our all-time picks.