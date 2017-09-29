Stuff's Best Games Ever: The 25 best Xbox games of all time

We know what you're probably thinking: "It's all shooters, right?"

No, it's not. OK, there are several shooters on our list of the best Xbox games across all three generations, and perhaps an excessive number of them near the top of the list, but it's not all shooters. The Xbox built that reputation for housing the world's best console blasters over time, and deservedly so, but there's so much more in the console line's 16-year history that deserves celebrating.

From the fledgling original Xbox to the industry-leading Xbox 360 and current Xbox One, Microsoft's had a wild run in the console world – and we've had a lot of fun along the way. Here's a look at our 25 favourite Xbox exclusives from across the years, including games that began first on one of Microsoft's consoles.