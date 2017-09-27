Stuff's Best Games Ever: The 50 greatest games of all time

50) The Sims (2000)

The Sims might be the single most sadistic game out there – sorry, GTA. Maybe that's just how we played it, but it was one of the few titles that put no restraints on your twisted imagination. Want to trap your Sim in a burning house? Go for it, but expect the Grim Reaper soon after. Of course, there are less-grotesque ways to have fun in this PC classic. Not that we ever tried them.

49) WipEout (1995)

WipEout took the anti-gravity racing formula from Nintendo's 16-bit F-Zero, popped it on a PlayStation, and added some generous curves: the move to 3D totally transformed the experience, and WipeEout was tough, flashy, and undeniably cool. Brilliant graphic design and a thumping soundtrack sealed the deal – and then WipEout 2097 kicked it up another notch.

48) Civilization II (1996)

We've no doubt that Drake was playing Civilization II shortly before thinking up the lyrics, "Started from the bottom now we're here." Starting in the Bronze age, your quest is to keep your civilisation alive, obliterate your enemies and be the last empire standing when you arrive at the space age. People lost hours, days, weeks, months to this game. And when we say 'people', we mean at least one member of the Stuff team.

47) Deus Ex (2000)

Not just a great shooter, but also a great stealth game, a great RPG, and a great piece of writing. Deus Ex was all about evolution, letting you build towards your own style of play: tool up like a tank and smash through, or crawl through some vents, turn off the security cameras and treat the enemy to a surprise knockout.

46) Super Smash Bros. Melee (2002)

The GameCube's best-seller wasn't a Zelda, Super Mario or Mario Kart, but rather a game in which you could hammer Kirby's little pink mug until your heart's content. Actually, when we put it like that it's no wonder Super Smash Bros. Melee is still played on the competitive fighting circuit. Sorry Kirbster, you've just got one of those faces. We really couldn't help ourselves.