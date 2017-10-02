Stuff's Best Games Ever: The 25 best PlayStation games of all time

It's been 23 years since the original PlayStation launched in Japan, and the near quarter-century since has been packed with incredible gaming experiences.

Sony might have seemed an unlikely video game juggernaut back when, but the original PlayStation's 32-bit bump revolutionised gaming, and then the PlayStation 2 took things much, much further. The PS3 had its early missteps but ultimately proved itself essential, and then the PlayStation 4 has been an absolute smash from the start: the must-have console of right now.

Along the way, PlayStation has brought us some of the most brilliant experiences in all of gaming, whether they've been Sony-made titles or third-party exclusives, and that's true of both big AAA titles and tremendous indie gems.

It wasn't easy to try and whittle down our huge starting list to just 25 picks, but we've done it anyway. So here are our 25 favourite PlayStation exclusives from across the years, including games that debuted first on a Sony console before spreading to others.