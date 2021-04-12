Stuff Meets: Greg Williams

I work in the entertainment business

I've worked on over 200 movies as a specials photographer, which means you go on set and produce material to complement the film. I’ve shot posters for four Bond films and try to bring authenticity to everything I shoot - whether that’s stage side at the Oscars, BAFTAs or in an actor’s home.

I’m a candid photographer

It's very in-the-moment and you will often see a first person interaction with the lens. I want the audience to feel like they are breathing the same air as the subject.

I started photography when I was six

By eight I knew what a Leica camera was, but I was 32 before I could afford one. I mostly use a Q2 with a fixed 28mm lens. It’s a small, light, unobtrusive and you know the millisecond you push the shutter it’s captured the shot. For portraits I switch to an SL2 with 75mm and 90mm lenses.

Getting a great picture only takes a couple of minutes

Maybe I'm in someone's hotel room before a red carpet or on set between takes, so the Q2 allows me to work extraordinarily fast and I shoot really close up, generally around 0.7 metres to two metres. I recently released the Daniel Craig X Greg Williams limited edition Leica Q2 which was a career highlight.

Empathy plays a bigger part than my photography skills

If you’re not in the dressing room, not on the plane, on the boat or on set you can't take the picture, so you have to build trust with people incredibly quickly. I've shot big Hollywood actresses minutes before a premiere, literally met them and within a minute I'm in the bathroom photographing them brushing their teeth.