For most features, the iPhone 12 Pro Max matches the iPhone 12 Pro. We’ve covered the latter in our review and so here will mainly concentrate on what differentiates the Pro Max: its physical dimensions, larger display and superior camera system. But if you don’t fancy clicking a link, we’ll blaze through some of the other key improvements Apple’s latest has over last year’s flagship iPhone.

The A14 chip deftly deals with any app/game you throw at it. The extra power over the A13 isn’t overly noticeable in general use, but provides extra headroom for compute-heavy tasks. 6GB of RAM (up from 4GB) helps when throwing around virtual instruments in a DAW or editing 4K video.

There’s 5G, if you’re fortunate enough to live where it’s been rolled out (and can deal with the hit to battery life). MagSafe provides scope for accessories you click on to your phone, rather than suffering the indignity of having to first line them up properly.

To keep your iPhone safe, Apple claims this one has IP68 water resistance to 6m for 30 minutes, “super tough back glass” and “Ceramic Shield” glass on the front with 4× better drop performance. We declined to test these figures by hurling the phone off of a cliff and into the sea, and so you’ll have to take Apple at its word.

Bad bits? The device uses Lightning rather than USB-C, lacks Apple Pencil support, and has no Samsung DeX equivalent with external displays. We get that Apple wants you to buy iPads or MacBooks for work, but it’s frustrating that the iPhone 12 Pro Max cannot be your sole computing device when it’s clearly capable and powerful enough.