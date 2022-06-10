Stuff magazine’s essential travel tech issue is out now!

The summer is here, promising over-rouged necklines, inappropriate shorts and sand you’ll be finding for months – and to celebrate we’ve packed Stuff’s July issue full of top travel tech. It’s available now!

With millions of us looking forward to a proper getaway this year, we’ve rounded up some holiday gear for various types of vacay – including tech to entertain kids, ideal gear for camping and, of course, a speaker you can use on the beach before you get told to turn it down by the people in the Panama hats with the striped windbreak.

Also on the theme of summer, we’ve weighed up a bunch of portable BBQs for burning, sorry, artfully grilling your seasonal fare.

There’s a bumper selection of reviews too, including Sonos’s latest soundbar, the Ray – an ideal choice for a second TV or family room if you already have a Sonos system.

We’ve also checked out Samsung’s Freestyle projector, DJI’s Mini 3 Pro drone and OnePlus’s latest mid-ranger, the Nord 2T.

We have group tests of smart scales, mid-priced tablets and gaming chairs, plus a showdown between the latest buds from Astell&Kern and Bang & Olufsen. Enjoy the issue!